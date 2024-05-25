Integration of Azerbaijan into the world community

+ ↺ − 16 px

In 1993, when Heydar Aliyev was elected President of Azerbaijan based on the persistent demands of the people, the Azerbaijani state began to build its relations both with its neighbours and with all countries of the world on the basis of mutual respect for each other's sovereignty and territorial integrity.The Azerbaijani people, who recently restored their state independence, had only one intention - to live in peace and friendship with all countries and peoples and to engage in state building in conditions of peace, stability and prosperity.However, our country and people are faced with aggression and the seizure of our territory by neighbouring Armenia.Although the Armenian aggression had a very negative impact on the life of the Azerbaijani people in the first years of independence, thanks to the wise foreign and domestic, as well as consistent strong-willed policy of Heydar Aliyev, Azerbaijan managed to overcome the consequences of the crisis in a short time.In 2003, the people of Azerbaijan invested their trust in the son of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, Ilham Aliyev.Many years later, President Ilham Aliyev said that Azerbaijan had always considered integration into the world community as one of its top objectives. The integration of our country into the world community is an important step for our state, for its development and for obtaining technology, science and education in accordance with the requirements of the modern era. "This is important not only for our country, but also for the world. There are a lot of things to learn. Azerbaijan is a developing country, and it is a country of underground and surface resevres. Azerbaijan has a strong army that has left behind many countries. The 44-day war showed the countries of the world once again what kind of power Azerbaijan has," the President said.After the victorious 44-day war, Azerbaijan's position in the international arena strengthened even more. But it all started, of course, long before the War of Liberation.The fact is that the war was preceded by a huge and labour-intensive period to promote the fair position of Azerbaijan, which was brilliantly accomplished thanks to the policy of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.It was difficult, sometimes even seemingly impossible, to convince the world community of the most obvious: Armenia's crimes against its neighbour Azerbaijan. Twenty percent of the country's territories continued to lie under the heel of the newcomers - the Armenians, and one million people continued to live as refugees and internally displaced persons.But the long-term policy of the state, the government of Ilham Aliyev, gradually began to bear fruit. The strategy announced by the head of state to reduce the number of enemies and increase the number of friends was crowned with brilliant success.The world began to understand the harmfulness of the policy of ignoring the hopes, aspirations, troubles, and tragedies of one million, and in a broader sense, 10 million people.All this was the result of a long, targeted policy of promoting the realities of Azerbaijan. Azerbaijan received more and more space and time to voice its demands from the world community. The podium of the international community was completely at the disposal of Azerbaijan. The state set a clear and specific task for official representatives of Azerbaijan on international platforms to bring to discussion the tragic realities of Azerbaijan, which was subjected to aggression and genocide by Armenia.All this, naturally, could become possible only after Azerbaijan was recognized and accepted by the world community and international institutions as an equal partner and member of international organizations. This task was also completed at the highest level.For this reason, in the menacing days of 2020, when Azerbaijan resorted to the last and already the only way to resolve the issue of the occupied lands, practically no loud protest followed. The world realized that Azerbaijan was only retaking what had been taken away from it by force 30 years earlier.The 44-day war became a logical continuation of an earlier stage and a long journey - the foreign policy of President Ilham Aliyev aimed at integration.The world community and international institutions openly stated: Azerbaijan itself is implementing the four UN Security Council resolutions adopted at the very beginning of the 1990s, which remained unfulfilled.It is noteworthy that the 44-day war became a logical continuation and completion of this important event too: the adoption of the four resolutions by the UN Security Council. Azerbaijan integrated into this organization and put its covenants into practice.Today, Azerbaijan and its people are looking to the future. The close unity of the people around their government, around the policies and personality of their president inspires the brightest hopes for the further full integration of Azerbaijan into the world community. Currently, Azerbaijan has its own weighty word. Our country, thanks to the policies of its president, is known as a state that fulfills all its promises and keeps its word.That's why in the world, in all four corners of the world, there is such a huge number of countries that intend to continue trusting in cooperation with Azerbaijan, to be in organizations and entities that include Azerbaijan and to be in the ranks in which Azerbaijan stands.

News.Az