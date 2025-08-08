Israel approves plan to take control of Gaza city

+ ↺ − 16 px

Israel’s political-security cabinet has approved a plan for the military to take control of Gaza City, escalating operations in the nearly two-year war despite growing criticism at home and abroad.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) will “prepare to take control of Gaza City while providing humanitarian aid to the civilian population outside combat zones.” The plan, according to Axios reporter Barak Ravid, involves evacuating Palestinian civilians from the city before launching a ground offensive, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

While Netanyahu has signaled his intention to eventually control the entire Gaza Strip, he told Fox News that Israel does not want to govern the territory and would hand it over to Arab forces. He offered no details on which countries might take part.

Military chief Eyal Zamir reportedly pushed back on expanding the Gaza campaign in recent meetings, and sources say any cabinet resolution will still require approval from the full government, which may not meet until Sunday.

If implemented, the move would reverse Israel’s 2005 withdrawal from Gaza, a decision right-wing parties blame for Hamas’s rise to power. Hamas called Netanyahu’s plan “a blatant coup” against ongoing negotiations, while Jordan said Arab states would only back arrangements agreed to by Palestinians.

Opinion polls show most Israelis favor a deal to free remaining hostages—about 50 are still in Gaza, with officials believing 20 are alive. Talks for a ceasefire collapsed in July. Hamas has said more humanitarian aid could restart negotiations, while Israel accuses the group of diverting supplies for military use.

The United Nations called reports of Israel’s expanded offensive “deeply alarming.” Images of starving children and emaciated hostages have further fueled international criticism over worsening conditions in the enclave.

Israel insists its goal remains the dismantling of Hamas, which triggered the war with its October 2023 attack. Whether the Gaza City takeover would be a short-term operation or a prolonged occupation remains unclear.

News.Az