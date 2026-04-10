Turkmenistan and Austria strengthen economic ties via business society

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Chairman of Turkmenistan’s Halk Maslahaty (People’s Council) Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov met Head of the Turkmen-Austrian Society Neda Berger in Vienna on Thursday to discuss prospects for expanding trade, financial, and investment cooperation between the two countries.

During the meeting, the two sides highlighted the role of the Turkmen-Austrian Society as a platform for facilitating business dialogue and promoting bilateral economic ties, News.Az reports, citing Trend.

Agreements and initiatives developed within the society’s framework were noted as contributing to the expansion of cooperation in trade, finance, and investment.

The parties also discussed cultural and humanitarian cooperation, which supports broader bilateral engagement.

News.Az