Japanese stock market in turmoil: Nikkei 225 falls by 12.4%
Japan's Nikkei 225 stock index fell by 12.4% on Monday due to a wave of sell-offs triggered by fears over the state of the U.S. economy. The index closed at 31,458.42, losing 4,451.28 points, while the broader TOPIX index dropped by 12.8%, according to Asahi.
Technology stocks, such as Samsung Electronics and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., suffered significant losses, with South Korea's Kospi index down by 9.3% and Taiwan's Taiex by 8.4%. Bitcoin also dropped by 14%, reaching $54,155.00.
Markets are awaiting new U.S. data that may clarify whether the current crash is a reaction to recession fears. Despite concerns, the U.S. economy is still growing.