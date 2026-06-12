66-Team World Cup proposal gains momentum

The idea was initially put forward by CONMEBOL as part of efforts to increase participation and provide more countries with the opportunity to compete on football’s biggest stage, News.Az reports, citing ANI.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino is understood to support the concept as a way to further promote inclusivity and strengthen the tournament’s global appeal. The 2026 World Cup is already set to feature several debutant nations, and a further expansion could allow even more teams to take part in future editions.

The 2030 World Cup will be hosted by Spain, Portugal and Morocco, with additional commemorative matches scheduled in Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay. Supporters of the proposal say a larger tournament would broaden representation across continents, while also marking the centenary of the World Cup.

FIFA has not announced any official change to the format of the 2030 competition, which remains scheduled to feature 48 teams. The governing body is expected to assess the sporting and commercial impact of the 2026 tournament before making a final decision on any further expansion.