Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan open a new era in the Caspian

- Kazakhstan has always pursued a multi-vector policy and aimed to explore new markets, actively utilizing its geopolitical position. Thus, forming new routes, including those through the Caspian Sea—a role we often underestimate—is not surprising. Given the complex situation on the world stage, developing logistics and creating parallel transport corridors is quite logical. It is remembered that a couple of years ago, Kazakhstan faced technical issues with oil transportation through the Caspian Pipeline Consortium, via Novorossiysk. The unfortunate situation of the Nord Stream pipelines is also well remembered. Therefore, the more transport corridors there are, the more opportunities Kazakhstan will have for transporting oil, which is beneficial for our country's economy.- The strategic importance of this project lies primarily with Kazakhstan. It provides an additional outlet for Kazakh oil to the Black Sea, which is always beneficial. It entails the development of port and oil transshipment infrastructure, from terminals to tanker fleets, and offers an opportunity for our country to develop the Batumi oil terminal, among other benefits.Azerbaijan is also interested in launching the Baku-Supsa pipeline. The project significantly expands the country's transport capabilities, essentially making Azerbaijan a hydrocarbon transit country, which will positively affect its economy.For other countries in the region, including Georgia, an additional hydrocarbon supplier means more stability in energy supply. Therefore, the launch of the Baku-Supsa pipeline is beneficial for all involved.- The President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, during a recent visit to Baku, noted that trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan has increased fivefold. Both countries possess significant economic potential, and realizing this potential will benefit both. The prospects are promising, and we should seize them.Naturally, the development of economic relations will stimulate political and diplomatic ties, as well as cultural exchanges. The oil and gas sector, hydrocarbon transit, and the development of logistical corridors all influence the formation of international security structures and integration processes. For Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan serves as a gateway to the South Caucasus region, and for Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan opens up development communications with Central Asia. Both republics have significant transit potential and actively participate in transporting goods from China to Europe and back, which is mutually beneficial and welcome.- After the start of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict, the transit between Europe and China was significantly affected, with a substantial portion of shipments previously going through Russian territory. Naturally, interest in the Middle Corridor route has noticeably increased, presenting a real alternative to the existing transportation system.The corridor: China – Kazakhstan – the Caspian Sea – Azerbaijan – Georgia – Turkey/Black Sea – Europe. If previously this corridor was considered too labor-intensive and was developed as a "backup route," now it has the potential to become a leading one. Of course, this will require investments and efforts to increase the volume of freight flow.Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan can contribute by actively working on improving transport infrastructure, which will benefit both the republics and their foreign policy cooperation. In addition, transit countries will have to address and agree on a number of issues regarding tariff formation, cargo declaration, and customs relations. However, these are manageable tasks compared to the opportunities that open up.- First and foremost, it's important to highlight that Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan are among the most active countries participating in all Turkic integration processes since their independence. The driving force behind this integration has notably been Turkey.This year, Kazakhstan holds the chairmanship of the Organization of Turkic States. This role is a significant event and provides an additional platform for both the consolidation of Turkic states and for the development of bilateral relations among all participating countries. I have no doubt that Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan will seize this opportunity to further strengthen their ties.

