By Samir Muradov



In recent years, there has been a noticeable strengthening of military cooperation between NATO countries and their Eastern European allies.

Amid global geopolitical shifts and rising tensions in the Black Sea region, Romania, a NATO member, has been actively modernizing its armed forces. A key element of this process is the expansion of the country's amphibious capabilities, which is particularly relevant given the threats in the Black Sea region and potential conflicts near the borders with Ukraine and Transnistria.The U.S. has approved the sale of 44 AAV-7 tracked amphibious assault vehicles to Romania , valued at $210 million. These vehicles will be supplied from the U.S. Marine Corps reserves, highlighting the importance and sensitivity of the contract. The AAV-7s are actively used by the 4th Assault Amphibian Battalion of the Marine Corps Reserve, and their transfer to Romania underscores the strategic importance of enhancing the country’s amphibious capabilities.Potential The AAV-7 amphibious vehicles are designed for coastal landing operations and can carry up to 25 soldiers and 3 crew members. The delivery of 44 units will significantly enhance Romania's ability to transport troops across water obstacles. In total, this will enable the movement of up to 1,100 soldiers, equivalent to two full battalions.Despite their amphibious capabilities, the AAV-7’s operational range of 37 km is insufficient for a direct landing on the Crimean coast. However, these vehicles would be extremely useful for deploying forward units to Transnistria via the Dniester River. At the same time, Romania, surrounded by NATO allies and Ukraine, is unlikely to face the need to cross major rivers on its own territory.Moldova is simultaneously undergoing active militarization under NATO’s guidance. This year, most of Moldova’s military exercises were conducted with the participation of Romanian and American troops. Specialists from the U.S. and Romania are also overseeing the construction of a new military base, training grounds, and ammunition depots in the village of Băcioi, located just 25 km from Transnistria.Moldova's armed forces are transitioning to NATO standards, and young officers are receiving training under NATO programs. France, Germany, and the U.S. have significantly increased their military-technical assistance to Moldova, helping strengthen its army and boosting the country’s defense capabilities.The militarization of Moldova and the strengthening of Romania’s army pose a potential threat to the Operational Group of Russian Forces stationed in Transnistria. The region could find itself squeezed between Ukraine and Moldova, increasing pressure on the territory. Ukraine, under Western influence, has already taken steps towards the Transnistrian direction, and further escalation cannot be ruled out.Given modern geopolitical challenges, the importance of strengthening NATO members' defense capabilities on Europe’s eastern frontiers cannot be overstated. The reinforcement of Romania’s military and Moldova’s armed forces is part of NATO’s strategic plan to counter the growing threat in Eastern Europe.

News.Az