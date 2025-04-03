On the brink of war: Will Trump strike Iran?

+ ↺ − 16 px

Speaking on Sunday, U.S. President Donald Trump declared that unless Iran agrees to a deal, it will face bombings on an unprecedented scale.

He emphasized that diplomatic efforts had been exhausted and warned that military action was now a serious consideration. The President further stated that the United States, along with its allies, was fully prepared to carry out decisive strikes if Iran failed to comply with international demands.

In his speech, he highlighted growing tensions in the region and accused Iran of destabilizing activities, including its support for proxy groups and its continued pursuit of nuclear capabilities. He assured the public that the U.S. military was on high alert and that all necessary measures would be taken to protect national security and maintain stability in the Middle East.

Source: The Media Line

The President also called on the international community to pressure Iran into negotiations, urging diplomatic allies to stand united in their efforts to prevent further escalation. However, he made it clear that if Iran did not alter its course, the consequences would be severe, and military intervention would become inevitable.

This latest statement, significantly more direct and aggressive than his previous warnings, follows a letter Trump reportedly sent to Iran—its contents yet to be revealed—offering negotiations regarding Tehran’s nuclear ambitions. In response, Iranian officials confirmed that they had replied, expressing a willingness to engage in indirect discussions.

Iran has strongly condemned Donald Trump's recent remarks, in which he warned that the country would face devastating bombings if it refused to comply with U.S. demands to curb its nuclear program.

In a statement released by the Iranian Foreign Ministry, officials denounced Trump's comments as reckless and provocative, accusing the U.S. of engaging in "warmongering rhetoric" designed to escalate tensions in the region. The statement reaffirmed Iran’s commitment to its sovereign right to develop nuclear technology for peaceful purposes and warned that any military aggression would be met with a “strong and immediate response.”

Source:Mehr News Agency

Iranian officials also called on the international community to intervene, urging world powers to reject what they described as Washington’s “dangerous and illegal threats.” The country’s top military commanders emphasized that Iran was fully prepared to defend itself against any potential attacks, vowing that any aggression would have severe consequences for U.S. interests in the region.

Meanwhile, Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, dismissed Trump's threats as empty rhetoric, asserting that the U.S. had neither the capability nor the resolve to launch a full-scale military assault. He reiterated Iran’s stance that its nuclear program is non-negotiable and accused the U.S. of violating international agreements by resorting to intimidation tactics instead of diplomacy.

The escalation in rhetoric has further strained relations between Washington and Tehran, raising concerns among global leaders about the possibility of a broader conflict in the Middle East. Many nations have urged restraint and called for renewed diplomatic efforts to prevent the situation from spiraling into open confrontation.

American political scientist Peter Tase, in an interview with News.Az, said that U.S. President Donald J. Trump is not bluffing when making candid and strong statements about bombing and obliterating the Islamic Republic of Iran.

“Iranian mullahs are making a huge regional security mistake by proliferating nuclear weapons in Western Asia and the Middle East. Tehran is shortsighted and does not understand that President Trump is not Jimmy Carter or ‘Sleepy, corrupt’ Joe Biden. We must remember that U.S. Special Forces have made historic accomplishments and recent training achievements that would enable them to obliterate and destroy the Iranian Navy and Air Force,” he added.

Mr. Tase noted the failed military operation led by Jimmy Carter on April 24, 1980, in which a team of 118 highly trained Delta Force soldiers made critical mistakes and failed to rescue U.S. Embassy hostages in Tehran: “The mistakes made by this elite U.S. military unit in the desert south of Tehran—during the mission known as Operation Eagle Claw—are a thing of the past, but they continue to mislead Iran’s corrupt leaders. That mission failed disastrously when three helicopters malfunctioned, forcing the mission’s cancellation. Today, President Trump, the U.S. Army, and the U.S. Air Force are more than ready to act and impose irreparable destruction on Iran’s nuclear reactors and naval vessels.”

“President Trump has demonstrated impressive statecraft as he continues to shape an avant-garde U.S. foreign policy rooted in realpolitik and inspired by the tenets of Henry Kissinger. This includes openly defending the full territorial sovereignty of the Republic of Azerbaijan. The upcoming visit of the President of Türkiye to the White House will further strengthen the strategic relationship between Ankara and Washington,” said the American political scientist.

News.Az