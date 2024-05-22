OPEC affirms full support for Azerbaijan as COP29 host

+ ↺ − 16 px

OPEC Secretary General Haitham Al Ghai on Wednesday voiced his full support for Azerbaijan as a COP29 host-country.

Speaking during a high-level dialogue event on COP29 hosted at the OPEC Headquarters in Vienna, Haitham Al Ghais praised Azerbaijan’s adoption of an inclusive approach to COP that ensures that all views, including those of the oil industry, are heard. He stressed that this constructive approach is in harmony with the perspective of OPEC and its Member Countries.The dialogue, co-chaired by Mukhtar Babayev, Minister for Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan and COP29 President-Designate and Haitham Al Ghais, OPEC Secretary General, brought together high-ranking officials from OPEC and non-OPEC countries participating in the Charter of Cooperation (CoC) and provided a unique opportunity for both sides to engage in a constructive and inclusive dialogue.

News.Az