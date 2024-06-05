OTS meeting boosts the global standing of Turkic States

+ ↺ − 16 px

Editor’s note: Kazakh political scientist, and professor of the Department of Media Communication and History of Kazakhstan at MUIT JSC Saken Mukan.





In recent years, Azerbaijan, the Central Asian states, and Turkey have been establishing new joint platforms within the framework of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) to expand non-oil trade, cargo transportation, and joint investment projects in the agricultural, industrial, telecommunications, and space sectors. On June 1, 2024, the Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States , His Excellency Ambassador Kubanychbek Omuraliyev, participated in the second meeting of foreign policy advisors of OTS heads of state in Almaty.The intensification of meetings between representatives of the OTS member countries is driven by the following factors:Firstly, there is a need to "synchronize watches" regarding the organization's activities in terms of rotational chairmanship, the role of the OTS in facing external challenges, and the current agenda. A significant part of this process involves coordinating and aligning strategic plans that contribute to the region's development and strengthen the positions of Turkic states on the international stage. The OTS plays a key role in ensuring the stability and sustainable development of the region, which is particularly important in the context of global political and economic uncertainty.Secondly, the main focus of the meeting was on supporting joint projects in various sectors, including infrastructure, renewable energy sources, agriculture, tourism, and IT. The implementation of such projects aims to create new jobs and diversify the economy. Cooperation within the OTS allows Kazakhstan to receive funding, grants, and technical assistance for launching socially important projects, as well as to strengthen trade and economic interaction with OTS participants.These joint projects facilitate the exchange of advanced experience and technologies, thereby improving the quality of life for citizens and enhancing the level of innovation in member countries.Thirdly, the large distances between the capitals of the Turkic states negatively impact the trade turnover. However, the presence of a common language and borders, significant GDP, and a large population are advantages. In this context, it is worth mentioning the Middle Corridor infrastructure project, which contributes to creating favorable conditions for realizing the trade and economic potential of OTS countries. The project is of strategic importance for increasing the trade turnover, reducing transportation costs, and improving logistics infrastructure, ultimately strengthening economic integration in the region.Fourthly, in cultural and humanitarian cooperation, special attention was given to the upcoming Nomad Games in Kazakhstan, symbolizing the rapprochement of peoples in an era of instability and uncertainty in Eurasia. The games not only highlight the rich cultural heritage and traditions of the Turkic peoples but also serve as a platform for strengthening intercultural dialogue, mutual understanding, and cooperation. Organizing such events promotes the development of tourism, increases international interest in the region, and strengthens cultural ties between countries.The OTS countries have significant potential to increase their total trade turnover, which currently stands at $42 billion. This was stated by the Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Cahit Bagci, at the Turkic States Economic Forum in Baku. He emphasized that the OTS facilitates the development of economic and trade relations among member countries. The memorandum on cooperation in integrating energy systems, signed the previous day between Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan, demonstrates the strategic importance of the region.The total trade turnover between OTS countries reached $42.3 billion in 2023, representing a 27.3% increase compared to the previous year. Meanwhile, the total trade turnover of Turkic countries with the world was about $1.3 trillion. Notably, almost a quarter of the total trade turnover between OTS member countries accounts for Azerbaijan, whose volume last year was about $9 billion.The trade and economic potential of the Turkic region is impressive: the combined GDP of OTS countries exceeds $1.5 trillion, the population surpasses 160 million and is growing dynamically.Thanks to the predominance of youth, the availability of relatively inexpensive and skilled labor, and a favorable business and investment climate, the Turkic countries are attractive for localizing production clusters.Particular attention is paid to cooperation in the information and communication sector. Plans include laying an optical cable through the Caspian Sea, constructing data centers, and forming a regional digital hub. The Turkic countries are also developing cooperation in space research, with prospects for joint projects on launching communication satellites and optical low-orbit apparatuses.Recently, during a meeting of the heads of space agencies of OTS countries, a commercial contract was signed between Azerbaijan's space agency Azercosmos and the Turkish satellite operator Turksat, providing for the use of Azerspace-2 satellite resources in Africa by Turkish partners and Azerbaijan's access to Turksat's new satellite technologies.Thus, the intensification of meetings between representatives of OTS member countries and the implementation of joint projects play a key role in the development of the region, strengthening trade and economic ties, and cultural and humanitarian cooperation. The Organization of Turkic States is an important institution promoting stability, development, and prosperity in the Turkic world.

