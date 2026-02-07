Pentagon cuts Harvard military training funding

Defense officials said the decision will end graduate-level professional military education, fellowships, and certificate programs involving active-duty service members and Harvard. The funding cuts are set to begin in the 2026–27 academic year. Military personnel currently enrolled will be allowed to complete their programs, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth said the move is part of a broader review of partnerships between the military and civilian universities. He criticized Harvard’s campus climate, accusing the university leadership of promoting views he said conflict with U.S. military values and federal policy.

The decision comes amid broader tensions between the current U.S. administration and several major universities over issues including the Israel-Hamas conflict and diversity, equity, and inclusion programs.

The Pentagon also said it plans to review military education partnerships across other Ivy League and civilian universities. Officials said future funding decisions will focus on programs they believe directly support military readiness and national defense priorities.

Harvard has previously challenged federal funding actions in court, though the university has not yet publicly responded to the latest announcement.

The move could signal a wider shift in how the U.S. military partners with academic institutions for advanced education and training programs.