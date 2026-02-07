Somali President says Gaza must stay global priority

+ ↺ − 16 px

Somalia’s president has called on the international community to keep Gaza at the center of global attention, warning that failure to reach a long-term political solution could lead to continued instability.

President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud said the situation in Gaza represents an unprecedented level of humanitarian crisis and must remain a global priority despite other international challenges. He made the remarks during the opening ceremony of an international forum, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

Mohamud emphasized that without what he described as a fair, legal, and lasting resolution based on the long-discussed two-state solution, the world could face repeated crises linked to the conflict.

He warned that if the situation remains unresolved, it risks escalating further and could threaten stability and development across the wider region.

The Somali leader’s comments come as global attention remains divided across multiple geopolitical conflicts, economic pressures, and security challenges, while the situation in Gaza continues to draw international diplomatic and humanitarian concern.

News.Az