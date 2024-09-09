Political crisis in Bangladesh: Authorities declare war on crime

+ ↺ − 16 px

Editor's note: Ibrahim Khalil Ahasan is a Dhaka, Bangladesh based independent columnist and freelance journalist. The article expresses the personal opinion of the author and may not coincide with the view of News.Az.

Amid the growing political instability and widespread unrest in Bangladesh, the newly appointed interim government is focusing on law and order. Recent riots and the theft of weapons from police stations have made security a top priority.The interim government is now facing the tough task of regaining control, especially since many of the stolen weapons from police stations remain in the hands of criminals. Under the previous Awami League administration, firearms licenses were issued in large numbers, allowing political supporters and known criminals to legally purchase weapons. These weapons were often used for illegal activities like murder, extortion, and land grabbing. During student protests, many of these firearms were used recklessly, leading to injuries and fatalities, yet those responsible were rarely held accountable.To tackle the situation, the present Interim Administration suspended all arms licenses and set a deadline for the return of weapons to police stations by September 3. However, only a small number have been surrendered. As a result, the government announced that from Wednesday, September 4, a coordinated operation by joint forces would begin to recover illegal firearms.The Home Affairs Adviser emphasized that this special operation must be carried out carefully, given the current situation, to effectively address the challenges. The Ministry of Home Affairs confirmed that this joint effort to recover stolen and illegal weapons would start right after the deadline for the return of arms and ammunition. The success of this operation depends on the government's ability to take decisive action.The issue is becoming more urgent because deadlines to return looted weapons have been extended multiple times, with little response from the public. Experts warn that the longer these firearms remain with criminals, the greater the risk they pose. Many believe that a significant number of stolen weapons have already made their way into the hands of hardened criminals, heightening public fear.There is also growing concern that these stolen firearms could be used against law enforcement in future acts of terrorism. Experts agree that the government must act swiftly and efficiently to recover the looted arms. Continuous monitoring of the situation, along with expert guidance, will be critical to the operation’s success.It's important to note that the Awami League government, led by Sheikh Hasina, fell on August 5, following the massive student-led anti-discrimination movement. During this period, hundreds of police stations were attacked, looted, and burned, leading to the temporary closure of 639 stations across the country. It took 10 days of concerted effort for these stations to reopen. Police headquarters are still assessing the exact number of weapons and ammunition stolen during the unrest.Following these incidents, police authorities urged students and citizens to return the stolen firearms, with the Home Ministry offering multiple deadlines and assurances that no legal action would be taken against those who complied. Despite these assurances, the response has been underwhelming, further increasing public anxiety.For the government's plan to retrieve illegal weapons to succeed, a comprehensive and well-coordinated strategy must be in place. The joint forces' special operation will need to be thorough and decisive to reassure the public and restore peace. We can only hope that these measures will bring back a sense of security and help stabilize the country.

