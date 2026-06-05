Uzbek, Russian leaders hail dynamic development of trade, economic co-op

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As part of his working visit to Saint Petersburg, Uzbekistan's President Shavkat Mirziyoyev met with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

The two leaders discussed expanding and strengthening the comprehensive strategic partnership and alliance between Uzbekistan and Russia, News.Az reports, citing Uza.uz.

The dynamic development of trade and economic cooperation between Uzbekistan and Russia was noted with satisfaction. Since the beginning of the year, bilateral trade turnover has increased by 20 percent.

The implementation of large-scale projects in industry, energy, metallurgy, transportation, the chemical industry, and other priority sectors of the economy is underway.

The parties emphasized the importance of maintaining the current trade turnover dynamics, accelerating cooperation projects, and continuing active contacts at the regional level.

Particular attention was given to strengthening cultural and humanitarian exchanges. It was noted that the Mariinsky Theatre recently hosted the premiere of George Frideric Handel’s opera Tamerlano, andan exhibition of Uzbek applied arts opened at the State Hermitage Museum.

The leaders also discussed the schedule for upcoming events.

News.Az