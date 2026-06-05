Ukraine, Russia agree to local ceasefire at Europe's largest nuclear power plant

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A local ceasefire took effect along the frontline near the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant on Friday morning, aimed at preventing a catastrophic nuclear accident. Brokered by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the temporary truce allows specialized technicians from both sides to begin repairing critical power infrastructure damaged by ongoing combat.

Under the direct supervision of IAEA experts, crews will soon begin work on the high-voltage 750-kilovolt Dniprovska power line following an extensive demining operation of the surrounding area. The crucial line has been disconnected for over two months, leaving Europe's largest nuclear facility dangerously dependent on a single 330-kilovolt backup line to supply the electricity needed to cool its six shut-down reactors, News.Az reports, citing RBC-Ukraine.

The safety situation at the plant has grown increasingly dire over the last 48 hours. On Wednesday, a drone strike on a substation on the opposite bank of the Dnipro River cut off the plant's external power supply for the 17th time since the war began, forcing emergency diesel generators to take over. The threat escalated further on Thursday morning when a heavy attack targeted the nearby Zaporizhzhia Thermal Power Plant, heavily jeopardizing the site's energy security.

This marks the sixth temporary ceasefire negotiated by IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi to secure off-site power supplies. This particular mission is exceptionally perilous, as technicians must repair high transmission towers stretching directly across the active line of control along the Dnipro River. Grossi praised both Ukraine and Russia for working constructively through weeks of intense, delicate negotiations, emphasizing that a nuclear accident would benefit absolutely no one and only add to the wartime devastation.

News.Az