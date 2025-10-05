Political tensions peak in Georgia as opposition confronts the ruling elite

+ ↺ − 16 px

Political tensions in Georgia have reached a new high as a large-scale opposition protest in Tbilisi on Saturday escalated into violent clashes between demonstrators and police. Protesters marched toward the presidential residence and breached the grounds of the Orbeliani Palace before special forces intervened to restore order.

The demonstration began at 16:00 on Rustaveli Avenue, organized by opposition parties that had boycotted the recent local elections. Thousands of protesters from across the country gathered at Freedom Square, where opposition leader Paata Burchuladze declared that “power will be in the hands of the people” and unveiled the Declaration of National Unity.

By evening, protesters had reached the presidential palace, damaging the fence and attempting to storm the building. Security forces responded with water cannons, while some demonstrators vandalized nearby businesses as tensions mounted.

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the rally had moved beyond the legal framework, and participants were urged to comply with police orders. Authorities warned that violations would be met with legal consequences as special forces secured the square and pushed back the crowd.

News.Az discussed the situation with Georgian military-political expert Vakhtang Maisaya, who described the atmosphere in Tbilisi as tense and potentially explosive.

“In the very heart of the city, protesters have gathered and declared open disobedience to what they call a ‘racist regime,’” Mr. Maisaya said. “This confrontation has turned the city center into the focal point of a growing political standoff. Special forces have so far managed to repel an attempted storming of the presidential palace, but their actions appear uncertain, reflecting broader confusion within the ruling establishment. The governing party seems to have been caught off guard by the unexpected resilience and determination of the demonstrators — something not witnessed in previous protests. At this stage, the only visible support for the authorities appears to come from the special units of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, while other security bodies remain notably passive.”

He noted that the escalation follows historically low voter turnout in the recent local elections — the lowest since Georgia’s independence. “Preliminary figures indicate that the mayor of Tbilisi secured roughly 100,000 votes. Combined with widespread allegations of electoral fraud, intimidation, and violence, this has raised serious questions about the legitimacy of the ruling party’s mandate and exposed significant political vulnerabilities,” Mr. Maisaya said.

“While the authorities are publicly celebrating their electoral victory, claiming a turnout of around 33%, such figures reveal a clear decline in public trust and engagement. These local elections, typically less politically charged, have taken on exceptional weight amid the current political crisis following what many describe as a ‘constitutional coup.’ The government’s swift declarations of victory appear premature given the depth of public discontent. Even the ruling party’s leadership struggled to mobilize its base on election day, as shown by late-night appeals from Tbilisi Mayor Kakha Kaladze urging supporters to vote. Meanwhile, parts of the opposition base have shifted toward a more radical stance. Although some political figures — including Georgia’s fifth president and opposition leaders Giorgi Gakharia and Mamuka Khazaradze — have distanced themselves from the storming of the palace, others have taken a more confrontational approach.”

Mr. Maisaya said the situation remains fluid and unpredictable: “Protesters continue to hold strategic areas in the city center, while special forces maintain positions around the presidential palace. Law enforcement has refrained from launching a decisive operation, likely due to the demonstrators’ strength in numbers and the risk of further escalation. During the rally, an opposition-led ‘People’s Congress’ was announced, where speakers openly declared their intention to overthrow what they called the Ivanishvili regime. Protesters have vowed to remain in the streets, signaling that the standoff is far from over.”

Georgia, he added, is entering a politically volatile phase. The combination of weakened electoral legitimacy, emboldened opposition forces, and a government under growing pressure points to the likelihood of a prolonged and unpredictable power struggle in the weeks ahead.

News.Az