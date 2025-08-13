PSG win UEFA Super Cup on penalties

+ ↺ − 16 px

Paris Saint-Germain have beaten Tottenham Hotspur on penalties to win the 2025 UEFA Super Cup, News.Az reports.

The European champions came from 2-0 down in the closing stages of normal time and then recovered from 2-0 down in the shootout to prevail.

Spurs looked destined for glory thanks to goals either side of half-time from Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero. But they were unable to close it out as substitutes Lee Kang-in and Goncalo Ramos sent the game to penalties.

Vitinha put PSG's first penalty wide, but his team-mates were flawless with their other four spot kicks. Van de Ven had his penalty saved and Mathys Tel missed the target.

PSG penalties scored: Ramos, Dembele, Lee, Mendes; PSG penalties missed: Vitinha.

Tottenham penalties scored: Solanke, Bentancur, Porro; Tottenham penalties missed/saved: Van de Ven, Tel.

