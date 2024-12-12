Public-political situation in Georgia ahead of the presidential election

Public-political situation in Georgia ahead of the presidential election

The Georgian government's decision not to raise the issue of EU membership until 2028 has sparked widespread discussions and protests.

The government rejected all European Union budget grants because Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze stated that the start of membership talks had been used as a means of intimidating the nation. The Prime Minister added that the nation will continue to carry out its responsibilities under the Free Trade Agreement and the Association Agenda, and that these procedures would be funded entirely by domestic funds without any financial support from the Union. By 2030, Kobakhidze stressed, Georgia would be prepared to join the EU.Protests across the country have been ongoing for over ten days. New elections are being demanded by the opposition . The Prime Minister declared during a government meeting that the country would not tolerate the emergence of any "Maidan" movement. He further claimed that foreign funds are being used to finance the protests. The executive secretary of the "Georgian Dream" party, Mamuka Mdinaradze, also stated that foreigners, primarily from Russia, the United States, the United Kingdom, and the Netherlands, made up 30% of those arrested during the demonstrations in the capital, Tbilisi.Pavel Hercinski, the EU ambassador to Georgia, declared that the matter of Georgia would be examined at the EU Foreign Affairs Council on December 16 and that all measures, including ending the visa regime, would be considered . The Georgian government responded strongly to this comment. Kobakhidze claimed that the EU ambassador was distributing false information by asserting that the nation had halted the EU membership process, in violation of the Vienna Convention and democratic election standards.In a statement, the Permanent Committee of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) emphasized that the ruling would significantly affect Georgia's efforts to fortify its democratic institutions and rule of law . Additionally, it was announced that the Assembly's January session will include a discussion of the monitoring report on the legislative elections. The EU mission met with the OSCE delegation to discuss the elections, although the results have not yet been released , according to Parliamentary Speaker Shalva Papuashvili.Baltic states have placed sanctions on those responsible for the brutal suppression of protestors in Georgia amid the current demonstrations. Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili has been given political shelter by Lithuania, which has also placed sanctions on Bidzina Ivanishvili, the honorary chairman of the "Georgian Dream" party, and the head of Georgia's Ministry of Internal Affairs.In light of the events, the Georgian government has used Matthew Miller's remark in the United States as an illustration of how the current administration is attempting to leave a significant legacy for the upcoming one. Additionally, Volodymyr Zelensky, the president of Ukraine, has signed a paper imposing sanctions on the Georgian government.Government officials have often claimed that the question of EU membership has been utilized as a negotiating tool throughout the years. Since attaining candidate status in December 2022, the situation has worsened, separating society, fueling polarization, and inciting radicalism. As a result, the government has decided to refuse the question of membership until the Union submits a document outlining meaningful initiatives.The Prime Minister has openly welcomed those protesting the decision to take part in a debate at the administration. Although a meeting between Irakli Kobakhidze, Shalva Papuashvili, Tinatin Khidasheli, and Mikheil Janelidze was scheduled for this month, it did not take place because Janelidze declined to participate and Khidasheli changed her mind.The Georgian government's decision to postpone EU membership talks until 2028 has sparked widespread domestic outrage and international concern. While the administration claims that the delay is required to avoid external manipulation, the opposition and Western allies continue to press Georgia for a more defined path toward unification. As protests continue and sanctions loom, the coming months will most certainly determine whether Georgia can retain political stability while also pursuing EU membership by 2030.

