Russia expands global dominance through new nuclear projects
Kursiv.Kz
By Murad SamedovRussia is significantly strengthening its global footprint in the field of nuclear energy, utilizing this strategic resource to enhance its international standing. In a world grappling with urgent issues like sustainable development, energy security, and the imperative to cut greenhouse gas emissions, nuclear energy has emerged as a cornerstone of Moscow's approach.
As noted by Boris Titov, the Russian Presidential Envoy for International Cooperation in Sustainable Development, over 10 nuclear power units are being constructed in multiple countries worldwide. This establishes Russia as a key player in the industry, with the potential to transform the global energy landscape.Amid extensive sanctions that limit Russia’s access to Western technology and markets, nuclear energy has emerged as a cornerstone of its economic and geopolitical agenda. By investing heavily in this sector, Russia seeks to not only secure economic gains but also strengthen its geopolitical leverage. Projects are underway in rapidly growing economies such as Bangladesh, China, Egypt, India, Iran, and Türkiye, reflecting Moscow's commitment to cementing ties with key global players .
Russia’s approach to international nuclear energy partnerships is unique, offering a comprehensive suite of services that range from the construction of nuclear power plants (NPPs) to their long-term maintenance and fuel supply. This strategy creates an enduring dependency on Russian expertise and resources, giving Moscow significant influence over partner nations.
One of the most prominent examples is Türkiye’s Akkuyu NPP, which stands as a flagship project symbolizing the depth of the strategic partnership between the two countries. Built under the BOO (Build-Own-Operate) model, this project allows Russia to maintain full control over the facility. Beyond enhancing Türkiye’s energy security, Akkuyu represents a deeper economic integration between Ankara and Moscow, underscoring the role of nuclear energy in strengthening bilateral ties.
The global energy landscape is evolving, driven by the urgent need to reduce carbon emissions and ensure reliable energy supplies. Nuclear energy is increasingly viewed as a sustainable solution to these challenges. According to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), nuclear energy generation worldwide is projected to increase by 155% by 2050. As a leading player in the industry, Russia is well-positioned to capitalize on this trend.
Hungary’s Paks-2 NPP exemplifies the enduring appeal of Russian nuclear technology. Despite pressure from the European Union to sever ties with Moscow, Hungary continues to collaborate with Russia, citing the critical importance of energy independence. Such projects highlight Russia's dominance, with over one-third of all new reactors under construction globally involving Russian technology. This leadership reinforces Moscow's influence in shaping the future of global energy.
As Russia deepens its foothold in global nuclear energy markets, Western nations are actively working to counter its influence. In May 2024, the United States imposed a ban on importing Russian enriched uranium, a move designed to weaken Moscow's economic and geopolitical clout. Meanwhile, Eastern European countries with Soviet-era reactors are seeking alternative fuel suppliers to reduce their reliance on Russian technologies.
However, these efforts face significant hurdles. Within the European Union, internal divisions are becoming increasingly apparent. Nations like Hungary and Slovakia have resisted sanctions targeting Russian nuclear energy , arguing that such measures pose a direct threat to their energy security. EU Energy Commissioner Dan Jørgensen has called for a review of the bloc’s nuclear fuel supply chains to minimize dependency on Russia, but implementing such changes will require years of investment and substantial financial resources.
Undeterred by Western sanctions, Russia is exploring opportunities in emerging markets to diversify its client base. Recent agreements with countries like Burkina Faso signal Moscow’s intent to expand its influence in Africa. Similarly, negotiations with Malaysia reflect growing interest in nuclear energy adoption as part of sustainable development goals. Malaysia’s Minister of Natural Resources and Sustainable Development, Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad, has publicly acknowledged nuclear power’s potential role in achieving environmental and economic objectives.
The importance of nuclear energy was also a central theme at COP29, held in Azerbaijan. The conference highlighted the growing role of nuclear energy in addressing global energy challenges. U.S. representatives voiced concerns about the increasing influence of Russia and China in this sector. Jake Levine, U.S. Energy Advisor, described the situation as “a significant geopolitical challenge,” underlining the intensifying competition for dominance in nuclear energy markets.
Russian nuclear technologies are particularly attractive to emerging economies due to their reliability and cost-effectiveness compared to Western alternatives. These advantages have enabled Russia to secure contracts even in the face of significant logistical and geopolitical challenges. However, sanctions and the complexities of maintaining its reputation as a reliable partner continue to pose obstacles.
Notably, Russia's success in securing new contracts demonstrates its resilience. The ability to offer comprehensive solutions—from financing and construction to fuel supply and decommissioning—provides partner nations with a one-stop solution that few competitors can match. This holistic approach not only generates economic benefits for Russia but also strengthens its geopolitical standing.
Russia’s focus on nuclear energy underscores its long-term strategy to remain relevant on the global stage . By leveraging its expertise in this sector, Moscow is positioning itself as an indispensable partner for countries seeking sustainable and secure energy solutions. Projects in Asia, Africa, and Europe demonstrate that Russia views nuclear energy not merely as a revenue source but as a vital tool for advancing its geopolitical ambitions.
Despite sanctions and mounting competition from Western and Chinese companies, Russia continues to expand its influence in the global nuclear energy market. This strategy allows Moscow to shape the energy agendas of partner nations while reinforcing its role as a key player in addressing the world’s energy and environmental challenges.