Russia, USA, and France to help Armenia expand Metsamor NPP

By News.Az

Armenia is entering a new phase in its nuclear energy development as the Cabinet of Ministers has approved the creation of a separate state enterprise to oversee the construction of a new unit at the Armenian Nuclear Power Plant (Metsamor NPP) by 2040. This critical decision was broadcast live by local television channels.Gnel Sanosyan, the Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure, outlined key aspects of the project, emphasizing that the new enterprise will comply with the international safety and quality standards set by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). These standards will also guide the recruitment process.The company will be funded by Armenia's state budget, with planned expenditures for 2024 amounting to 200 million drams (approximately $500,000 USD). An annual budget of 800 million drams (slightly over $2 million USD) is allocated for the following years.The new enterprise will be responsible for evaluating proposed technologies, conducting feasibility studies, recruiting staff, and negotiating with international partners. It will also operate the new power unit.To implement this large-scale project, the Armenian government is negotiating with leading companies from Russia, the United States, France, and South Korea.The operational life of the Armenian NPP was initially set to expire in 2026. However, in December 2023, Rusatom Service (part of the Rosatom State Corporation) and the Armenian Nuclear Power Plant signed an agreement to extend the plant's lifespan until 2036. For this purpose, the Armenian government allocated $65 million USD.The Armenian (Metsamor) NPP is located in the Ararat Valley, 28 km west of Yerevan, near the town of Metsamor. The plant produces about one-third of Armenia's electricity and consists of two units with seismic-resistant VVER-440 reactors. The first unit was commissioned in December 1976, and the second in January 1980.Following the Spitak earthquake in March 1989, the plant was shut down but resumed operations in November 1995 due to a severe energy crisis in the country. Currently, the first unit is in long-term shutdown mode with no plans to restart, while the second unit, with a capacity of 407.5 MW, continues to operate. Its lifespan was extended due to extensive modernization efforts.In January 2022, a cooperation agreement was signed between the NPP's General Director, Eduard Mnatsakanyan, and Rosatom's head, Alexey Likhachev, outlining plans for the construction of new nuclear power units.

News.Az