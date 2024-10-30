+ ↺ − 16 px

By Tural Heybatov



Since the beginning of October, an unusual activity has been observed along the notional Armenian-Azerbaijani border. Fortunately, it’s not military activity, yet the seemingly endless visits by foreign figures provoke just as much concern. This is not about Caucasian hospitality but rather about openly provocative actions by foreign intelligence agencies.

The so-called observation mission has been stationed in Armenia for a year now. However, it has rarely been seen this frequently or this close to Azerbaijan’s borders. What’s noteworthy is that these so-called “guests” of Armenia are not merely observing Azerbaijani territory; they are actively conversing with their Armenian counterparts, engaging in more complex activities than simply peering through binoculars at Azerbaijan’s military positions.On Tuesday, another group of foreigners appeared along the border. This time, they were taken to the village of Nerkin Hand in the Gafan region, adjacent to Zangilan. The mixed group of six individuals arrived in civilian clothes and without the customary blue vests. They came under the French flag, not under the EUMA emblem of the EU Observation Mission.What were representatives of France, a country with an unfriendly stance toward Azerbaijan, doing along the Azerbaijani border? Armenian media claim they were “visiting,” but it’s a strange location for a friendly get-together. Nerkin Hand hosts Armenian positions from which attacks on Azerbaijani border guards were launched until early this year, when Azerbaijan decisively responded to another provocation. That response destroyed Armenian military positions and resulted in significant personnel losses for Armenia.Now, foreign “guests” have arrived at this location, traveling in a vehicle marked with the French flag. If they were wearing EUMA’s blue vests, it might have been justified, but this time, the French embassy, led by Ambassador Olivier Decottignies, facilitated the visit. Under international norms, only diplomats and official representatives can display their national flag on foreign soil. It’s well known, and undisputed, that France’s diplomatic mission in Armenia is engaged in provocative activities, with its head, Decottignies, effectively coordinating intelligence operations against Azerbaijan.Armenian media indignantly insists that these are merely “guests,” not spies. Such claims are laughable. One doesn’t need a black hat and trench coat to be considered a spy. Observing foreign territory through binoculars is, by definition, a form of espionage, and the EU observation mission regularly engages in this while inching closer to the border – a clear violation.The appearance of the French flag near the Azerbaijani border suggests that France is preparing some form of action against Azerbaijan, with Armenia actively assisting. Foreign diplomats are not allowed to approach the border without notifying Azerbaijan. Just because gunfire has ceased thanks to Baku’s successful diplomacy doesn’t mean peace has been established. Azerbaijan and Armenia are effectively still in a state of war, and every provocative step taken by Yerevan’s patrons undermines the peace process. This applies especially to France.EUMA, which claims to be an observation mission but actually functions as an intelligence-gathering unit, and France, leading anti-Azerbaijani efforts, are rendering Armenia a disservice by openly provoking Azerbaijan. There is no legitimate reason for such frequent visits by foreign “observers” (spies) along the border. With the delimitation process set to begin, it’s likely that this increase in European activity is related. EUMA and French representatives will undoubtedly seek to participate and interfere. Azerbaijan will not allow such interference, but the pressure on Yerevan will be significant.Recall that in early October, photos and videos emerged showing EUMA members moving close to the border. For an extended period, they observed the Lachin corridor and nearby territories through binoculars, engaging in animated discussions with Armenian military personnel. On October 23, foreigners in blue vests reappeared at the border, this time observing the direction of Farakhli in the Gazakh region. Observers were also seen near the Zangilan border. Notably, the boundary in the Farakhli area is already demarcated.Now, the French are showing up at the border openly, under their national flag, without any pretense of being observers. This action aims to provoke and gather intelligence in preparation for actions against Baku. We see no other reason for the ambassador of the Fifth Republic to appear in the Armenian backcountry. The French ambassador has no business at the Zangilan border. His presence will not assist the residents of a village that lost part of its territory to Armenia and has since been returned to Azerbaijan. Upon seeing the French, locals resorted to tearfully pleading, yet no help can be expected from Decottignies. The issues of Nerkin Hand and other border villages will only be resolved once a clear border is established and peace is achieved. Meanwhile, provocateurs like Decottignies obstruct this process. We advise the residents of Nerkin Hand to give him the cold shoulder next time.

News.Az