When people speak of the role of individuals in shaping history, it is not merely a figure of speech, but a well-documented reality confirmed by numerous examples. Just four years ago, during the presidency of Joe Biden, it seemed as though the United States was gradually losing its global standing and influence. Military adventures that drained resources without delivering meaningful returns, coupled with attempts to impose American models on the world, led to a loss of credibility and the rise of alternative alliances and economic blocs. The dominance of the U.S. dollar began to falter, a direct consequence of misguided policies that prioritized confrontation with various states and pushed aggressively for the replacement of fossil fuels with renewable energy sources.

While progress must move forward, dismantling established systems in favor of more expensive and still underdeveloped technologies is reckless. The world remembers how nuclear energy once held great promise, but after several environmental disasters, its potential began to be viewed with far more caution.

Following the inauguration of Donald Trump as the 47th President of the United States on January 20, 2025, the world awoke to a new reality. The new administration set out to bring key industries back to the U.S., end foreign wars, and open dialogue with all nations in pursuit of a more just and secure global order.

One of the key milestones of this shift was President Trump’s visit to the Middle East. Saudi Arabia, the leading nation of the Arab world, was chosen as the first stop — and for good reason. As the guardian of Islam’s holiest sites and one of the world’s richest nations, Saudi Arabia holds the potential to influence the region toward peace and prosperity. Moreover, by selecting his travel route, the American president made it clear that nations choosing partnership with the United States would gain access to expanded economic opportunities, new technologies, and resources.

During his previous election campaign, Donald Trump promised to create jobs and stimulate employment for Americans. In the United Arab Emirates, he secured deals worth $200 billion covering aviation, energy, and artificial intelligence (AI) development. In Saudi Arabia, contracts totaling $600 billion were signed, and in Qatar, agreements worth $243 billion were reached. Overall, Trump backed his regional tour with investment commitments amounting to $1.4 trillion.

These funds are expected to revitalize domestic manufacturing in the U.S., while allowing Middle Eastern nations to diversify their economies and reduce their dependence on oil. A key component of the UAE agreement is the construction of a 26-square-kilometer AI campus in Abu Dhabi, designed to generate up to 5 gigawatts of power — a project likely to involve specialists from Israeli tech firms.

Boeing and GE Aerospace also secured major contracts with the UAE’s national carrier, Etihad Airways, which committed $14.5 billion to purchase 28 wide-body aircraft, including Boeing 787 and 777X models powered by GE engines. Both companies emerged as major beneficiaries of Trump’s tour, with Boeing also securing a $96 billion order from Qatar Airways.

In the energy sector, American giants including ExxonMobil, Occidental Petroleum, and EOG Resources agreed to partner with Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) on a $60 billion project. Additional agreements cover joint ventures with Emirates Global Aluminum for aluminum smelting and gallium production.

During the U.S.–Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) summit in Riyadh, Trump reaffirmed his commitment to expanding the Abraham Accords, aiming to bring more nations into this peace framework. He also expressed a vision for “a safe and dignified future for the people of Gaza.”

On the issue of Iran, which is of great concern to all regional powers, Trump called for the strict enforcement of sanctions while expressing hope for an agreement on Iran’s nuclear program. He made it clear that such an agreement would require Iran to abandon its support for terrorism, end proxy wars, and halt the development of nuclear weapons.

During his visit to Saudi Arabia, Trump also met with Syria’s interim president, Ahmed al-Sharaa — a groundbreaking event that could enable Damascus to pursue a more independent foreign policy. Following the meeting, Trump announced the lifting of all U.S. sanctions on Syria, including the notorious "Caesar Act," which had severely impacted the Syrian economy under Bashar al-Assad’s regime. The president emphasized that this measure was "intended to give Syria a fresh start."

Trump also invited al-Sharaa to join the normalization process with Israel, saying: “I told him, ‘I hope you will join the Abraham Accords once everything is settled,’ and he replied, ‘Yes.’” Additional discussions focused on deporting “Palestinian terrorists” and assisting the U.S. in preventing the resurgence of ISIS within Syrian territory.

Regarding normalization with Israel, the Syrian president reaffirmed Syria’s commitment to the 1974 disengagement agreement with Israel and expressed interest in inviting U.S. companies to invest in Syria’s oil and gas sector.

Rumors of tensions between the U.S. and Israel are therefore baseless. All these agreements can only succeed as part of a broader Middle East settlement. U.S. Presidential Envoy for the Middle East Steven Witkoff indicated that four to six additional countries could soon join the Abraham Accords, naming Syria, Lebanon, Armenia, and Azerbaijan among the potential candidates.

While Armenia is neither a Middle Eastern nor a Muslim nation, its inclusion appears aimed at stripping Iran of its remaining levers of destabilization in neighboring regions. In this context, significant pressure is expected on Yerevan to sign a comprehensive peace agreement with Azerbaijan.

As for Gaza, Israel Hayom journalist Dani Zaken has reported on a proposed “mega-deal” that promises a “new Middle Eastern order and a long-term solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.”

Behind the scenes, intense negotiations are underway involving Israel and various stakeholders. The current peace initiative is being driven by Israel’s main ally in the Gulf, the UAE, with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman lending his full political weight to the effort.

According to plans presented in Washington, Hamas would surrender all its weapons — from rockets to small arms — to an undisclosed “Arab party.” Senior military leaders of Hamas, Islamic Jihad, and other groups would leave Gaza. Temporary camps would be set up to accommodate Palestinians during the reconstruction of Gaza’s infrastructure, and residents would be allowed to leave the enclave.

Initially, Gaza would be governed by an Arab-American committee comprising representatives from the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Jordan, the United States, and the European Union. The Palestinian side would be represented by civilian experts — engineers, economists, administrators, and others. In other words, the radical groups long exploited by foreign powers seeking regional dominance through war and conflict would be removed from the heart of the Middle East.

