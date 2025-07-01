UK Foreign Secretary praises Türkiye’s role in pursuing peace in Russia-Ukraine conflict

+ ↺ − 16 px

British Foreign Secretary David Lammy has lauded Türkiye’s diplomatic efforts to broker peace in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, highlighting Ankara’s key role in regional stability and international cooperation.

Speaking at a joint press briefing with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan in Ankara, Lammy emphasized Türkiye’s persistent efforts to end Russian aggression and reach a long-sought ceasefire, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

“I have been hugely grateful for Türkiye’s efforts to broker peace and curb President Putin’s aggression in Ukraine,” Lammy said. “Türkiye’s role in working toward peace in the Black Sea region and ending this devastating loss of life has been vital.”

Lammy also acknowledged the devastating human toll of the war, citing the deaths of over a million Russian soldiers and continued strikes on Ukraine’s infrastructure and civilian population.

The British foreign secretary described his ongoing dialogue with Türkiye as frequent and productive, noting that he has met or spoken with Minister Fidan nearly every month over the past year, a reflection of what he called “one of the strongest strategic partnerships.”

Lammy emphasized the depth of UK–Türkiye relations across political, economic, and cultural dimensions. He pointed to the Free Trade Agreement currently under negotiation as a key development that will build upon the existing £28 billion ($38.4 billion) trade relationship.

“Having Turkish industry and business operating in the UK is a testament to our robust commercial and people-to-people ties,” Lammy said.

He also noted that around five million UK citizens are expected to travel to Türkiye in 2025, underscoring the country’s popularity and hospitality. In return, a growing number of Turkish nationals are visiting the UK. Lammy further highlighted that his own constituency is home to long-established Turkish-speaking communities.

Beyond the Russia-Ukraine war, Lammy and Fidan discussed other pressing regional and global issues, including the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

“Neither of us forget the suffering that we have seen,” Lammy said, reaffirming both nations’ support for a two-state solution for the Palestinian people.

Syria also featured prominently in the talks, with Lammy praising Türkiye’s ongoing cooperation with the UK in addressing the situation there.

“We have such a close working relationship, and I believe we’ll see even more joint efforts in the coming months as we face a very challenging geopolitical environment,” he concluded.

News.Az