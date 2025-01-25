US sanctions force India to rethink its oil strategy
In response to the latest round of US sanctions targeting Russian oil exports, India's largest state-owned refiner, Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), is exploring alternative sources to meet its energy demands.Arvinder Singh Sahni, chairman of IOC, stated in an interview with Bloomberg that the sanctions could disrupt the daily supply of up to 2 million barrels of Russian oil to both India and China, forcing India to rethink its oil import strategy.
Sahni revealed that India is pivoting toward other suppliers, including OPEC countries, as well as alternative markets such as the United States, Guyana, and Brazil. These regions offer a range of crude oil grades that could replace Russian supplies. However, this transition is far from straightforward, requiring adjustments to India’s refining infrastructure and logistics.
As reported by News.Az , Stanislav Pritchin, a prominent Russian political expert and Senior Researcher at the Center for Post-Soviet Studies at IMEMO RAS, noted that India has leveraged discounted Russian oil prices to secure significant savings. "India has maximized this opportunity," said Pritchin. "Despite mounting international sanctions on Russia, India has continued to purchase Russian oil in large volumes. However, this strategy is not without risks and challenges."
Before the Ukraine war, Russian oil made up less than 2% of India's crude imports. By mid-2024, that figure had surged to nearly 45%, according to Kpler data, reflecting Russia’s steep discounts and India’s need to secure affordable energy amid global price volatility.
But the landscape is shifting. Recent US sanctions, part of an intensifying Western campaign to curtail Russian energy revenues, aim to pressure countries still importing Russian crude. "The sanctions are becoming increasingly focused on nations directly buying Russian oil," Pritchin observed. "India, one of Russia’s largest oil customers, finds itself balancing between benefiting from lower prices and navigating growing international scrutiny."
IOC, a government-controlled entity, now faces the challenge of replacing Russian crude. While the United States, Guyana, and Brazil provide viable options, transitioning to these sources will not be seamless. India’s refining infrastructure is tailored to process Russian oil, and adapting to different crude grades could lead to operational inefficiencies and increased costs.
“The logistical and financial burden of switching suppliers is significant,” said Pritchin. “India may express rhetorical support for reducing reliance on Russian oil, but practicalities often outweigh political pressures. Sourcing oil of similar price and quality remains a formidable challenge.”
India’s dependence on Russian crude presents a conundrum: the economic benefits of discounted oil must be weighed against the growing cost of aligning with global geopolitical norms.
The United States is now employing the STRAMP mechanism (Sanctions Targeting Russian Assets and Materials Processing) to strengthen enforcement. By targeting financial systems and logistics supporting Russian oil trade, the sanctions aim to close loopholes and increase compliance among importers.
For India, this raises broader questions about energy security and its long-term strategy. The country’s efforts to mitigate sanctions' impact have included a pivot toward OPEC and non-OPEC producers, but experts suggest this may be a stopgap rather than a lasting solution.
As the geopolitical and economic landscape evolves, India’s energy strategy will be closely scrutinized. Any move away from Russian oil will require significant investments in refining capacity and trade logistics. For now, India appears to be treading a fine line—securing affordable energy supplies while signaling its willingness to diversify.
Ultimately, the question remains: will India continue to benefit from discounted Russian oil, or will mounting international pressure force a strategic shift toward other suppliers? As the situation unfolds, India’s ability to balance national interests with global expectations will shape its energy policies—and its role in the broader geopolitical arena.