US strike on Caracas - VIDEO

Explosions have been heard and plumes of smoke are rising in the Venezuelan capital Caracas amid growing tensions with the United States.

Loud ‍noises were being ⁠heard ​in Caracas in the ‍early hours ⁠of Saturday morning, according to ​witnesses, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

The Associated Press news agency reported at least seven explosions and low-flying aircraft were heard in Caracas.

The southern area of ‌the ‌city, ⁠near a major military ‌base, was reportedly without electricity.

In recent days, Venezuela indicated it was open to negotiating a deal with the US to combat drug trafficking, President Nicolas Maduro said, even as he remained silent on a reported CIA-led strike on his country last week.

The latest statement, made during an interview that aired on Thursday, came as Maduro has struck a more conciliatory tone towards the US amid Washington’s months-long sanctions and military pressure campaign.

Still, Maduro renewed his allegations that the US is trying to topple his government and gain access to Venezuela’s vast oil reserves through Washington’s months-long sanctions and military pressure campaign.

“If they want oil, Venezuela is ready for US investment, like with Chevron,” he added, referring to the US oil giant, which is the only major oil company exporting Venezuelan crude to the US.

Asked point-blank if he confirmed or denied a US attack on Venezuelan soil, Maduro said: “This could be something we talk about in a few days.”

Maduro has said the Trump administration’s approach makes it “clear” that the US “seek to impose themselves” on Venezuela through “threats, intimidation and force”.

