VIDEO: India may launch military strike within 24 hours

+ ↺ − 16 px

In a recent video interview to News.Az, Hamza Azhar Salam, Editor of The Pakistan Daily, warned that India may launch a military operation against Pakistan within the next 24 to 36 hours, citing credible Pakistani intelligence reports.

According to Salam, tensions between the two nuclear-armed neighbors have sharply escalated following the Pahelgam incident, where 26 Indian tourists were killed in a brutal terrorist attack. India immediately blamed Pakistan, although, as Salam emphasized, no concrete evidence has been presented to support the accusation.

“This cycle of blame and escalation is extremely dangerous,” Salam stated. “There are also reports of Indian involvement in recent acts of terrorism within Pakistan, including a deadly train hijacking that killed over 30 civilians just days before the Pahelgam attack.”

He further pointed out that India’s recent unilateral suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty is being viewed by many in Pakistan as an act of aggression.

Salam believes the Modi government may be using this escalation to appease domestic political pressures and consolidate regional hegemony, particularly in relation to Kashmir. “India revoked the semi-autonomous status of Jammu and Kashmir and continues to strip away the rights of its Muslim-majority population. This latest tension could be part of a wider political strategy,” he said.

Despite the rising threat, Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister has publicly stated that Islamabad will not initiate a first strike — a move Salam described as “a mature stance that contributes to regional stability.”

He also warned that if the situation continues to deteriorate, third-party countries may become involved. “China, the United States, Türkiye, and even France could play roles — diplomatically or otherwise — depending on how far this escalates.”

Salam concluded the interview with a strong call for international mediation. “The United States, the United Nations, and the Gulf nations must intervene to prevent a full-scale war between India and Pakistan. The nuclear factor remains the greatest deterrent, but we cannot rely on deterrence alone. Diplomatic action is urgently needed.”

News.Az