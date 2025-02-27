VIDEO: India’s growing global role: Trade, security, and strategic alliances in a changing world

+ ↺ − 16 px

In this video interview for News.Az, former Indian ambassador Ashok Sajjanhar shares his insights on key geopolitical issues and bilateral relations. He highlights the deep historical ties between India and Azerbaijan, emphasizing the significant potential for cooperation in trade, defense, renewable energy, digital infrastructure, artificial intelligence, and fintech.

Sajjanhar notes that India is open to developing defense partnerships with Azerbaijan while explaining that defense supplies to various countries, including Armenia, are part of India's multi-vector foreign policy.

The interview also delves into India’s complex relationships with China and Pakistan. The former ambassador discusses ongoing border tensions with China, referencing past incidents such as the 2020 Galwan clash, and underscores the need for a balanced yet firm approach to counter China's growing influence in the region.

Additionally, Sajjanhar addresses security concerns in the Baltic region and the possibility of escalating tensions with Russia. He also explores potential pathways for resolving the Russia-Ukraine war, suggesting that a sustainable peace will require comprehensive international mediation, security guarantees, and a pragmatic approach to territorial disputes.

Overall, the interview covers a broad range of topics—from historical ties and economic potential to contemporary global security challenges—offering a well-rounded perspective on international affairs.

News.Az