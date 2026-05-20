Helicopter carrying Badrinath pilgrims makes emergency landing in Tehri - VIDEO

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A private helicopter carrying pilgrims home from the Badrinath Dham shrine made a dramatic emergency landing in Uttarakhand's Tehri Garhwal district on Wednesday morning after striking a high-tension power line.

The aircraft, operated by Trans Bharat Aviation, was en route to Dehradun when it encountered an unexpected technical glitch while flying over the Chamba-Arakot region. While navigating the emergency situation, the rear section of the helicopter clipped a high-voltage electricity wire, causing visible damage to the aircraft and forcing the pilot to make an immediate, precautionary landing in the fields of the Satyo-Sakalana area, News.Az reports, citing TOI.

Local police and aviation officials confirmed that a total of six people, including the pilot and five devotees, were on board at the time of the incident. In a massive relief, preliminary emergency responses confirmed that all six individuals walked away from the site completely unharmed, with no injuries reported.

The Tehri Garhwal district police office has cordoned off the area while technical teams secure the aircraft. A detailed, formal investigation is now being launched by aviation and technical safety agencies to determine the exact sequence of the mechanical failure and the subsequent power line collision.

News.Az