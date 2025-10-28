Vinicius Jr. considers Real Madrid exit after Xabi Alonso substitution in El Clasico

+ ↺ − 16 px

Brazilian star reportedly unhappy with perceived ‘lack of respect’ from new Real Madrid manager.



Vinicius Jr. is reportedly considering leaving Real Madrid after being substituted during El Clasico against Barcelona, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The 25-year-old Brazilian, who narrowly missed out on last year’s Ballon d’Or, was replaced by Rodrygo in the 72nd minute while Real Madrid led 2-1. On the pitch, Vinicius expressed his frustration, shouting reportedly:

“Always me… I’m leaving the team, it’s better if I leave.”

Vinicius has struggled to find the same untouchable status under new manager Xabi Alonso, fueling speculation that he may seek a transfer in the coming months.

Alonso said he could have left Vinicius on the field a bit longer but wanted fresh legs to maintain control. He compared Vinicius’s reaction to a similar incident involving Argentine winger Franco Mastantuono.

“Vinicius wasn’t very happy, but he performed excellently. The schedule is demanding, and we need to rotate players,” Alonso said.

After the match, Vinicius reassured supporters:

“We didn’t want to offend anyone, neither the young players nor the fans… We try to maintain balance, but that’s not always possible. Hala Madrid.”

The incident raises questions about Vinicius’s future at the club, with Real Madrid fans and football analysts closely watching whether the winger will stay or seek a move elsewhere.

