The match between Real Madrid and Barcelona ended in a brawl

Tempers flared at the end of what is always a feist - Shutterstock Editorialy affair

Real Madrid and Barcelona players clashed after the final whistle of their 10th-round Spanish championship match.

The match took place in Madrid. Real Madrid won 2-1, News.Az reports.

The clash occurred near the substitutes' benches. Real Madrid's Brazilian defender, Eder Militao, and Madrid's Ukrainian backup goalkeeper, Andriy Lunin, were given yellow cards.

