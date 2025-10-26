Yandex metrika counter

The match between Real Madrid and Barcelona ended in a brawl

  • Sports
  • Share
The match between Real Madrid and Barcelona ended in a brawl
Tempers flared at the end of what is always a feist - Shutterstock Editorialy affair

Real Madrid and Barcelona players clashed after the final whistle of their 10th-round Spanish championship match.

The match took place in Madrid. Real Madrid won 2-1, News.Az reports.

The clash occurred near the substitutes' benches. Real Madrid's Brazilian defender, Eder Militao, and Madrid's Ukrainian backup goalkeeper, Andriy Lunin, were given yellow cards.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      