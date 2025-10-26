The match between Real Madrid and Barcelona ended in a brawl
Real Madrid and Barcelona players clashed after the final whistle of their 10th-round Spanish championship match.
The match took place in Madrid. Real Madrid won 2-1, News.Az reports.
The clash occurred near the substitutes' benches. Real Madrid's Brazilian defender, Eder Militao, and Madrid's Ukrainian backup goalkeeper, Andriy Lunin, were given yellow cards.