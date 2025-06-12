Watch: Moment Air India plane crashed near Ahmedabad airport
Photo: Video screenshot
An Air India plane bound for London Gatwick has crashed at India's Ahmedabad Airport.
The plane was carrying 242 people, including 53 British nationals, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.
A fireball can be seen in footage as the Air India flight crashed into a residential area near Ahmedabad Airport.
Video circulating on social media shows massive plumes of thick black smoke rising into the sky near the airport in the north-western city in Gujarat state.
Other footage shows debris at the scene on fire and people being moved in stretchers and taken away in ambulances.