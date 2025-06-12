Watch: Moment Air India plane crashed near Ahmedabad airport

+ ↺ − 16 px

An Air India plane bound for London Gatwick has crashed at India's Ahmedabad Airport.

The plane was carrying 242 people, including 53 British nationals, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

A fireball can be seen in footage as the Air India flight crashed into a residential area near Ahmedabad Airport.

Video circulating on social media shows massive plumes of thick black smoke rising into the sky near the airport in the north-western city in Gujarat state.

Other footage shows debris at the scene on fire and people being moved in stretchers and taken away in ambulances.

News.Az