Western countries to strengthen submarine cable security by excluding Chinese suppliers
The United States, the European Union, and other allied countries are developing a joint plan to enhance the security of submarine cable networks. A key part of this plan is to exclude Chinese suppliers from projects related to the deployment of these networks, reports Politico.eu . Submarine cables, which transport vast amounts of data worldwide, are vital components of the global economy but are also vulnerable to sabotage and data interception.
According to the draft "New York Joint Statement," which will be signed on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in September 2024, Western countries intend to require network operators to ensure the security of supply chains and data. It is expected that this agreement will receive broad support among EU member states.
Submarine cables are an integral part of the global communications infrastructure. However, they are subject to various threats, including sabotage, where cables can be cut or damaged, and data interception, although this process is complex and costly. In recent years, researchers have noted increased Russian activity in disrupting these networks. For instance, CNN recently reported growing concerns among U.S. officials about Russian activity in this area.
The primary goal of the plan is to exclude Chinese companies from the construction and maintenance of submarine cables. This primarily concerns the Chinese company HMN Tech, formerly known as Huawei Marine Networks, which has shown rapid growth in the global market. This initiative mirrors recent Western efforts to exclude Chinese companies from 5G infrastructure due to concerns about security and dependence on Chinese technologies.
Major players in the submarine cable market include companies such as the American SubCom, European Alcatel Submarine Networks (owned by Nokia), Italian Prysmian, French Nexans, Japanese NEC, and Chinese ZTT. However, it is HMN Tech, as one of the fastest-growing suppliers, that raises the most concerns among Western countries. The company's acquisition by Hengtong Group in 2020 has only heightened these concerns due to its close ties with the Chinese government.
According to the draft "New York Joint Statement," participating countries will promote "reliable and trusted cable components and services." Special attention is being paid to the transparency of ownership structures, partnerships, and corporate governance of submarine cable operators, which is particularly important in the context of Chinese technology companies, often associated with state organizations.
This move is part of a broader Western strategy to strengthen its independence from Chinese technologies, as evidenced by recent efforts to exclude Chinese companies from strategically important sectors.
According to Christian von Stamm Jonasson, a consultant at Hanbury Strategy, submarine infrastructure has become one of the major vulnerabilities the industry is keen to address. However, the expert notes that careful consideration is required to avoid creating unnecessary barriers to global trade.
It is expected that EU countries will soon give their approval to sign the document, which should be ratified at a meeting of European Commission representatives next week. This step will be an important milestone in strengthening international security and stability, as well as reducing dependence on Chinese technologies.
Politico.eu emphasizes that this statement, along with similar initiatives in other areas, is aimed at protecting critical infrastructure and increasing control over technology supplies from countries with which there are geopolitical disagreements.
