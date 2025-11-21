What Azerbaijan’s membership means for Central Asia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Editor’s note: Ahmet Sağlam is a specialist in business development, sales and marketing, B2B collaborations, and corporate communications. Most recently, he served as Business Development and International Relations Coordinator at the Hacettepe University Technology Development Zone. The views expressed are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect those of News.Az.

The 7th Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia in Tashkent, hosted by Uzbekistan’s President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, was attended by Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov, Tajik President Emomali Rahmon, and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

One of the summit’s most significant developments was Azerbaijan’s admission as a full member of the Central Asia Heads of State Consultative Meeting format. On this decision, President Mirziyoyev stated, “Brotherly Azerbaijan will give the consultative mechanism a strong impetus, expanding cooperation in trade and economy, investment, culture, and humanitarian spheres.”

He also emphasized that Azerbaijan serves as a powerful bridge between Central Asia and the South Caucasus, adding that its participation would further strengthen the region’s strategic ties and stability. All the heads of state present at the summit expressed their satisfaction with Azerbaijan’s accession.

Azerbaijan’s full membership is also seen as a critical step toward establishing new trade corridors between Central Asia and Europe. The Central Asian states, therefore, strengthen their potential for concrete progress in cooperation, thanks to the faster decision-making capabilities provided by the consultative mechanism.

In his speech, Kazakhstan’s President Tokayev highlighted the rising international interest in the region, noting, “The era of closed borders and isolation is over.” He argued that the regional solidarity achieved through joint efforts opens broad horizons for development and international cooperation in Central Asia. He added that intra-regional trade is growing, joint initiatives are increasing, and major projects in industry, energy, mechanical engineering, and agriculture are being implemented.

Tokayev further noted that trade barriers are gradually being removed, land and rail connections are expanding, and Central Asia has the potential to become a key transit center of Eurasia. However, realizing this potential will require coordinated steps. He also stressed that reducing bureaucracy at border crossings, introducing an electronic cargo tracking system, and establishing a common transport strategy are crucial.

President Mirziyoyev stated that territorial issues among the Central Asian states have been resolved, border crossings reopened, and mutually beneficial cooperation in water and energy established. He noted that transport links had been restored, creating a favorable environment for trade, investment, and humanitarian contacts, and emphasized that this positive atmosphere in the region needed to be institutionalized. In this context, he proposed developing a Charter of the Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia, establishing a Secretariat to operate on a rotating basis, and raising the status of national coordinators to the level of Special Representatives of the Presidents.

Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov, in his speech, drew attention to the roads and railways developed in Central Asia in recent years. He proposed the creation of a joint electronic platform called the “Digital Transit Corridor,” which would enable the sharing of customs data and the regulation of permit documents through a “single-window” system to facilitate transportation.

Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov, who will assume the rotating chairmanship of the Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia in 2026, outlined the roadmap to be developed under Turkmenistan’s presidency: “As Turkmenistan, we will make every effort, by strengthening our unity, solidarity, and economic partnership in Central Asia, to increase our region’s appeal to large foreign investments and to implement large-scale international projects in the fields of energy, transport, communication, and other sectors.”

Tajik President Emomali Rahmon, in his speech, recalled the signing of the “Agreement on Friendship, Good-Neighborliness and Cooperation” for Central Asia’s development and stressed that this document is based on the principles of equal partnership, mutual respect, and trust. Rahmon also noted that there are great opportunities to strengthen good-neighborly relations and expand cooperation in tourism and sports, and emphasized the importance of utilizing the region’s rich cultural and historical heritage to raise its prestige and influence.

In summary, all the heads of state emphasized that political unity, security cooperation, and economic integration must be strengthened to shape the future of the region. They underlined that development-oriented steps, such as expanding transport and logistics networks, liberalizing trade, and cooperating on digitization and artificial intelligence, should be taken to ensure the region’s progress.

The Central Asian leaders also stated that they are united in their goal of building a stable, interconnected, and prosperous Central Asia based on peaceful diplomacy, cultural closeness, and shared heritage.

When the summit and its outcomes are evaluated, it is evident that many issues inherited by the Central Asian states after the breakup of the USSR have now been resolved within various consultative mechanisms established or joined by the states.

During the Soviet era, Russia served as the diplomatic center, creating a mechanism in which the Central Asian states prioritized relations with Moscow rather than with each other. As a result, relations among the newly independent Central Asian states remained weak, and Russia’s mediating role in resolving regional problems continued. Central Asia was effectively treated as Russia’s backyard, with friendships, hostilities, and economic and cultural relations shaped according to Russian interests.

For example, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan described this Russia-centered framework in Central Asia and the South Caucasus, highlighting the roots of regional problems: “The deep-rooted hostility between Armenians, Turks, and Azerbaijanis was shaped by Soviet-era propaganda and the influence of the KGB. When we say ‘How can we trust Azerbaijan?’, they say the same about Armenians. This is a worldview shaped by KGB agents, and we must get rid of this worldview as soon as possible.”

Including the 7th Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia held on 16 November 2025, the Central Asian states have hosted or participated in numerous international meetings this year alone. This demonstrates the increasing global interest in the region and is seen as paving the way for new economic and cultural developments.

However, the growing interest of China, the United States, and the European Union in Central Asia also brings risks. Major powers seeking the region’s underground and above-ground resources, particularly rare earth elements, could trigger power struggles. Central Asian states could become the focus of competing interests, and Russia’s involvement might heighten the risk of conflict.

There is also a risk of economic and cultural exploitation of the region. It is therefore essential for the Central Asian states to maintain a balance of power aligned with their national and strategic interests.

In this regard, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s proposal to establish a Regional Research Center for Rare Earth Elements in Astana is significant. Protecting the region’s rare earth elements institutionally will enable technology transfer to the Central Asian states and add economic value in line with the region’s interests.

