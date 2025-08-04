What Tokayev’s visit really meant for Türkiye and the region?

+ ↺ − 16 px

Editor's note: Teymur Atayev is an Azerbaijani publicist, historian, political scientist, and host of the program "Aspects of Foreign Affairs" on the Azerbaijani CBC TV channel (broadcasts in Russian). The article expresses the personal opinion of the author and may not coincide with the view of News.az.

One of the most notable events of the past week was the official visit of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Türkiye, highlighting the special and evolving nature of relations between Astana and Ankara. The significance of this visit was evident from the outset, as Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan personally welcomed Tokayev upon his arrival—an act that underscored the closeness between the two nations.

During the visit, President Tokayev praised Erdogan as a respected global statesman and historic figure whose leadership has made a vital contribution to both regional and global stability. He emphasized that Erdogan’s wise and forward-looking policies would continue to elevate Türkiye’s global influence. In response, President Erdogan lauded Kazakhstan’s emergence as a center of peace and stability in the region. Both leaders highlighted the importance of joint efforts within the framework of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), particularly in terms of institutional strengthening.

The two heads of state also participated in the Fifth Meeting of the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council. There, Erdogan declared his intention to increase bilateral trade volume from the current $5 billion to $15 billion. Echoing this goal, Tokayev announced that Kazakhstan is ready to supply the Turkish market with at least 34 categories of products totaling $1 billion. The pace of investment between the two nations has been particularly telling: in the first four months of 2025, Kazakhstan invested $610 million in Türkiye’s economy, surpassing all other countries during the same period. Meanwhile, Kazakhstan is home to the successful operations of approximately 4,000 Turkish companies.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has met with Kazakh leader Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in Ankara

Several key agreements were reached during the visit. Turkish company Tiryaki Holding, a global leader in the production and export of grains, oilseeds, and animal feed, will build a plant in Astana for the deep processing of wheat and peas. Tokayev also welcomed the decision by Orzax Group to construct a factory for dietary supplements in the Turkistan region, noting that the project will contribute meaningfully to the diversification of Kazakhstan’s pharmaceutical industry.

Additionally, it was decided that a new transport and logistics hub would be established in Aktobe, a project led by Turkish company S Sistem Lojistik. The total investment is expected to reach around $100 million. Similar logistics hubs and terminal facilities are planned for Astana, Almaty, Shymkent, and Aktau. Experts see this initiative as an essential element in the development of a multimodal logistics network and in strengthening the Middle Corridor route, which was a central topic during bilateral negotiations. Tokayev called for increased Turkish investment in railway infrastructure, dry ports, cargo terminals, and shipbuilding, and expressed Astana’s readiness to offer special incentives to Turkish investors.

At the conclusion of the council meeting, the sides signed a Joint Declaration and 18 intergovernmental and interagency agreements. Tokayev also expressed confidence in the future of cooperation between KazMunayGas and Türkiye Petroleum.

Source: KMG

Cultural and educational cooperation was another key highlight of the visit. The leaders discussed plans to open two new schools under the Turkish Maarif Foundation in Astana and Almaty, as well as branches of leading Turkish universities. More than 12,000 Kazakh students are currently studying in Türkiye. In 2026, a new school is expected to open in the Turkish province of Gaziantep—an area impacted by a devastating earthquake last year—following an initiative by Tokayev. Furthermore, Kazakhstan announced a new 90-day visa-free regime for Turkish citizens. Given that around 800,000 Kazakh tourists visited Türkiye in 2024, this number is expected to surpass 1 million in 2025.

A deeply symbolic moment of the visit was the presentation of Türkiye’s highest state award, called Devlet Nişanı Order, to President Tokayev. He expressed gratitude to Erdogan and the Turkish people, describing the award as a great honor. Tokayev revealed that he had previously declined other state honors, both domestic and foreign, but considered this particular moment historically significant as it celebrates the deep-rooted friendship and brotherhood between the two nations—bound by shared heritage, religion, and values.

Upon returning to Kazakhstan, Tokayev sent a letter of thanks to Erdogan, expressing heartfelt appreciation for the warm hospitality and affirming that the talks had reached an unprecedented level of bilateral cooperation based on fraternal friendship, mutual trust, and strategic partnership. He also acknowledged Türkiye’s consistent support in international platforms, such as the UN and OTS, and expressed gratitude for Ankara’s backing of efforts to institutionalize the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA).

Ultimately, the visit reaffirmed the special nature of Kazakhstan-Türkiye relations. Countries like Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan—often referred to today as “middle powers”—continue to play a vital geopolitical role far beyond their immediate regions, with influence that extends well past Central Asia and the South Caucasus.

(If you possess specialized knowledge and wish to contribute, please reach out to us at opinions@news.az).

News.Az