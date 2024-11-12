WHO chief emphasizes need to be prepared for future threats

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Analysis and predictions regarding the probability of recurrence of pandemics and new viruses will play pivotal role in the coming years. Several measures are being taken in response in this regard. Preventing recurrence of such incidents is possible only if we take necessary preparatory measures in advance and act cautiously,” Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO), told journalists, News.Az reports.

Highlighting the ongoing monitoring and preparations to prevent future emergencies, the WHO chief said: "It is vital to be prepared to prevent threats and minimize their consequences. At the same time, each of us must realize our responsibility."

News.Az