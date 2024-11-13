0G Ecosystem nabs $290M to build world's first decentralized AI operating system

+ ↺ − 16 px

0G Ecosystem, a decentralized AI project led by Zero Gravity Labs (0GL), has secured $290 million in funding to accelerate the development of the first decentralized AI Operating System (dAIOS), News.Az reports citing Reuters .



The financing round includes $40 million in seed funding from prominent venture capital firms, adding to a previous $35 million pre-seed round, alongside a $250 million token purchase commitment from the 0G Foundation, the project’s governance body.



The company said the seed round saw participation from top industry investors such as Hack VC, Delphi Ventures, OKX Ventures, Samsung (KS:005930) Next (LON:NXT), and Animoca, establishing a broad support base for 0GL’s innovative approach.



Michael Heinrich, CEO and co-founder of Zero Gravity Labs, said that dAIOS is addressing a need for transparency in AI development, noting that AI’s “development has been largely centralized, raising concerns about transparency and control."



This funding, he added, will expedite their goal of creating an open, decentralized AI ecosystem.



Furthermore, dAIOS said it will securely manage massive datasets directly onchain with throughput rates up to 50GB per second, making real-time AI computation faster and more efficient without relying on off-chain resources.



Ed Roman, Managing Partner at Hack VC, remarked, "0GL’s innovative approach to building a decentralized AI Operating System aligns perfectly with our vision for the future of technology."



The project’s backers now exceed 200, including traditional AI investors such as Abstract VC, Emad Mostaque, Ed Roman, Joanne Chen, and LifeX.



The funding will be used to expand 0GL’s team, enhance partnerships with academic institutions, and advance development within the 0G ecosystem, positioning dAIOS to become a major player in AI and blockchain technology.

