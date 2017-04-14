1 soldier, 1 village guard martyred in eastern Turkey

+ ↺ − 16 px

A Turkish soldier and a village guard were martyred when they were hit by an improvised explosive device planted by PKK terrorists in eastern Van province on Friday, according to a military source, APA reports quoting Anadolu Agency.

The incident took place in the province’s Catak district, the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to restrictions in the area, said.

An anti-terror operation against the PKK terrorist group was launched in the area.

More than 1,200 people, including security force personnel and civilians, have lost their lives since the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S., and EU -- resumed its decades-old armed campaign in July 2015.

News.Az

News.Az