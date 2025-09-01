10-year-old Houston boy shot in door-knocking prank gone wrong

+ ↺ − 16 px

A 10-year-old boy is fighting for his life after being shot during a late-night prank in southeast Houston that police believe was linked to a viral social media trend.

The shooting happened around 10:55 p.m. Saturday on Membrough Street. According to Houston Police Department spokesman Shay Awosiyan, the child was knocking on doors and running away when someone inside a home opened fire, News.Az reports, citing ABC News.

One person was detained at the scene for questioning, but no charges have been filed. The boy, who was with friends at the time, was treated by emergency responders before being rushed to a hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

Authorities say the incident appears connected to the “Door Kicking Challenge,” a trend on TikTok and other platforms that encourages kids to bang or kick on doors, record the reactions, and share the videos online. Police warn the prank, a modern twist on the old “ding dong ditch,” can be mistaken for an attempted break-in and provoke dangerous responses from homeowners.

Similar cases have made headlines in recent months. In July, a 58-year-old Frisco, Texas, man was arrested for allegedly shooting at a vehicle after someone banged on his front door. In June, police in Chandler, Arizona, released video of juveniles targeting the same home at least 18 times, forcing the homeowner to move. Fort Worth authorities also reported more than 20 complaints related to the challenge earlier this year.

Law enforcement agencies nationwide are urging parents to speak with their children about the risks of online dares. What might seem like harmless fun, they warn, can quickly escalate into life-threatening situations and lead to serious criminal charges.

