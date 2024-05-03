100M Americans say civil war could rip country apart within 5 years, survey suggests

+ ↺ − 16 px

A survey by Rasmussen Reports has brought to light concerns among American voters regarding the potential for internal conflict, with a surprising number of respondents believing that the country could face a civil war in the near future, News.Az reports citing The New York Sun.

According to the poll, 41 percent of voters think it’s likely that the United States could experience a second civil war within the next five years, while 49 percent believe such an event is unlikely. Another 10 percent remain undecided on the matter. The sentiment translates to an estimated 106 million American adults who are concerned about the possibility of civil unrest.

“The possibility that America could face another civil war soon is not too far-fetched for a lot of voters,” the pollsters said about their survey. “Such discussions got a boost after the new movie ‘Civil War’ made its debut as number one at the box office last month.”

The findings emerge amid increasing instances of violence on college campuses across the nation, notably involving confrontations between pro-Palestine protesters, law enforcement, conservative groups, some Jewish students, and others.

The poll’s release coincides with the popularity of Alex Garland’s dystopian political action film “Civil War,” which portrays a divided America descending into violent anarchy. The film has sparked commentary from secessionist groups in the United States, suggesting the film provides a credible depiction of potential future conflicts.

News.Az