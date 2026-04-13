No Doubt’s Tony Kanal reveals early-onset Parkinson’s battle

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No Doubt guitarist, Tom Dumont, shared difficult news with fans on April 11 when he revealed he'd been diagnosed with early onset Parkinson's disease.

In a video posted to Instagram, he spoke openly to the camera to explain his news and why he decided to share it, News.Az reports, citing Hello Magazine.

"The last couple months, getting ready for the No Doubt Sphere shows, it's been very fun," Tom said of the preparation for their reunion, which is less than a month away. "Looking through old footage and looking at old photographs and relearning old songs and rehearsing and creating all the video stuff for the Sphere.

News.Az