Macron to meet Venezuela’s Machado in Paris

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Emmanuel Macron is set to hold talks with Venezuelan opposition figure Maria Corina Machado in Paris, according to the French presidency.

Officials did not disclose the agenda of the meeting or provide further details about the discussions, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Machado, a prominent opposition leader and Nobel Peace Prize laureate, has been living in exile since leaving Venezuela late last year to receive the award.

Her political situation remains tense, as Venezuelan authorities have launched an investigation into her activities and criticized her stance on international involvement in the country’s affairs.

The meeting comes against the backdrop of deep political instability in Venezuela, following dramatic developments earlier this year involving longtime leader Nicolas Maduro.

Macron has previously expressed support for democratic processes and opposition voices in Venezuela, signaling continued French engagement in the country’s political future.

While the purpose of the meeting has not been officially outlined, it is expected to focus on Venezuela’s political situation and potential international responses.

The talks highlight France’s ongoing role in international diplomacy related to Latin America and democratic governance issues.

News.Az