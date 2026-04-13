Google tests "AI Contribution" report in Search Console to track Gemini traffic

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Google is reportedly testing a new feature within Google Search Console titled "AI contribution," a development that has sparked significant interest among the SEO community despite a lack of public screenshots or specific details.

This movement follows a subtle non-hint dropped by Google's John Mueller in early February, and more recently, the emergence of links within Google’s own support documentation referencing an "AI contribution pilot," News.Az reports, citing Seroundtable.

While the official details remain under wraps, the report is suspected to function similarly to the AI performance reports found in Bing Webmaster Tools, which provide insights into how content interacts with generative AI environments.

Industry speculation suggests that this report is currently limited to a small group of beta testers and likely focuses on metrics such as citations, cited pages, and grounded queries. However, it is highly anticipated that, much like other specialized reporting, this tool may not provide direct click data, focusing instead on how often a site serves as a foundational source for AI-generated answers. This testing phase highlights the fluid nature of search, where few decisions are permanent and features are constantly refined based on industry shifts and community feedback. While Google has made no formal announcements regarding a wide release, the existence of the pilot documentation suggests the company is actively seeking better ways to categorize the evolving relationship between traditional web content and artificial intelligence.

News.Az