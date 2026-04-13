Iran navy reportedly attacks US vessel near Bandar Abbas - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Several Iranian social media accounts on X have claimed that the Islamic Republic of Iran Navy attacked a United States vessel reportedly attempting to approach the port of Bandar Abbas.

The reports, which have not been independently verified, suggest the incident occurred in waters near the strategically significant Strait of Hormuz. There has been no official confirmation from Iranian authorities or the United States military.

💥At the moment Trump claimed Iran’s naval power had been destroyed, Iranian forces reportedly retaliated by striking and sinking a vessel approaching Bandar Abbas. pic.twitter.com/HqOmZsSoUn — News.Az (@news_az) April 13, 2026

The United States Navy has not commented on the claims, and it remains unclear whether any confrontation took place or if any damage was caused.

Such reports often emerge during periods of heightened tension in the region, though misinformation can also spread rapidly on social media platforms.

Further details are expected as more information becomes available.

News.Az