11 dollar millionaires in Armenian Parliament

As of 18 May 2018, i.e. inauguration, all members of parliament declared 7,431,000,000 AMD, 35,900,000 USD, 10,500,000 RUR, 7500 Swiss frank, expert Babken Tunyan told reporters.

If converted to dollars, the total amount declared by members of parliament is 61 million dollars, according to lragir.am.

He notes that compared with the previous convocation, income has reduced whereas the amount of borrowings has increased.

Tunyan says the Armenian members of parliament prefer keeping their money in dollars. 60% of members of parliament have dollar amounts.

The richest parliamentary group is the Republicans. They own an equivalent of 14,4 billion AMD in different currencies. Tsarukyan Alliance follows with 13.9 billion drams, ARF has 189 million drams, and Yelk has 35.5 million drams.

Tsarukyan Alliance is ahead of others in terms of incomes. The average income of per member of parliament of the Republican Parliamentary group is 285.3 million drams, compared with 450 million drams in Tsarukyan Alliance. This average is high due to the declaration of income by Gagik Tsarukyan.

Gagik Tsarukyan has declared the biggest amount of income: 9.9 billion drams or 18.8 million dollars, followed by Republican Samvel Alexanyan with 4,249,800,000 AMD or 8.8 million dollars.

In total, according to Tunyan, there are 11 dollar millionaires in the National Assembly. 6 of them are Republicans, 5 are in Tsarukyan Alliance. 26 of 101 members of parliament who submitted declarations have declared 0 drams.

The members of parliament mentioned different sources of income, including borrowing, donation, salary and so on. The highest incomes were declared by Gagik Tsarukyan, Ashot Arsenyan, Arkady Hambardzumyan, Hermine Naghdalyan, Aram Harutiunyan.

News.Az

