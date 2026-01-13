11 killed, 3 injured in Bolivia family minibus crash

+ ↺ − 16 px

At least 11 family members were killed and three injured when a minibus crashed on the Bioceanic Highway in eastern Bolivia on Monday, police said.

The accident occurred between Puerto Suarez and Puerto Quijarro in Santa Cruz department. Preliminary reports suggest the vehicle, returning from a family party, was driven by a minor at high speed and lost control, hitting the roadside, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

All victims were from the same family, and the injured were hospitalized. Authorities are investigating the cause and will release an official report.

News.Az