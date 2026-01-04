Yandex metrika counter

Switzerland declares Jan. 9 a day of national mourning for Crans-Montana victims

Switzerland declares Jan. 9 a day of national mourning for Crans-Montana victims
People lay flowers and light candles for the victims of the fire at Le Constellation bar during New Year's Eve celebrations in Crans-Montana, Switzerland Photograph: Alessandro della Valle/AP

Swiss authorities plan to declare January 9 a day of national mourning following a fire at a bar in the resort of Crans-Montana that killed 40 people.

The president of the confederation, the country's minister of economy, Guy Parmelin, stated this in an interview with the Tages-Anzeiger newspaper, News.Az reports.

"On January 9, federal authorities, together with Swiss churches, are planning to observe a day of national mourning," he said.

The President also intends to attend a memorial ceremony scheduled for the same day.

"As a further sign of national solidarity, church bells will ring in all Swiss churches at 2:00 p.m., at the beginning of the memorial service in Crans-Montana. A minute of silence is also planned for this time throughout the country," Parmelin added.


News.Az 

