11 killed in clash with terrorists in western Iran
Security Director General of Iran’s Kurdistan province Reza Mirzaei announced that 19 Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps forces have been martyred and injured in
Mirzaei said, during a bloody clash in Dari village of Marivan between IRGC forces and Kurdistan Free Life Party insurgents, 11 Iranian troops martyred and 8 got injured.
