115 detained in Istanbul over holiday attack plot

Turkish authorities detained 115 suspected Islamic State (IS) members on Thursday over alleged plans to carry out attacks during the Christmas and New Year holiday season.

The Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office said the suspects were reportedly circulating calls for violence targeting non-Muslim communities. Coordinated raids across multiple districts led to the seizure of handguns, ammunition, and a large quantity of organizational documents, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

Officials emphasized that the operation is part of intensified security measures to prevent holiday disruptions in Istanbul, a city with around 16 million residents.

Türkiye officially designated the IS group as a terrorist organization in 2013.

