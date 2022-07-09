Yandex metrika counter

116 billion cubic meters of gas exported from "Shah Deniz" so far

  • Economics
  • Share
116 billion cubic meters of gas exported from Shah Deniz so far

About 594.8 million tons of oil (including condensate) were produced since the commissioning of the "Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli" (ACG) and "Shah Deniz" fields till July 1, 2022, News.az reports citing the Ministry of Energy.

556.8 million tons of oil were extracted from "Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli", while 38 million tons of condensate were extracted from "Shahdeniz". 593 million tons of oil (including condensate) were transported for export since the commissioning of "Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli" and "Shah Deniz" fields till July 1, 2022.

According to the information, from the commissioning of the fields till July 1 of the current year, nearly 197 billion cubic meters of gas were produced from "Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli", and more than 170 billion cubic meters from "Shah Deniz". During this period, more than 116 billion cubic meters of gas produced from the "Shah Deniz" field was exported.



News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      