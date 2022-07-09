116 billion cubic meters of gas exported from "Shah Deniz" so far

+ ↺ − 16 px

About 594.8 million tons of oil (including condensate) were produced since the commissioning of the "Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli" (ACG) and "Shah Deniz" fields till July 1, 2022, News.az reports citing the Ministry of Energy.

556.8 million tons of oil were extracted from "Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli", while 38 million tons of condensate were extracted from "Shahdeniz". 593 million tons of oil (including condensate) were transported for export since the commissioning of "Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli" and "Shah Deniz" fields till July 1, 2022.

According to the information, from the commissioning of the fields till July 1 of the current year, nearly 197 billion cubic meters of gas were produced from "Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli", and more than 170 billion cubic meters from "Shah Deniz". During this period, more than 116 billion cubic meters of gas produced from the "Shah Deniz" field was exported.





News.Az