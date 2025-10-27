One killed in plane crash in Greenland

+ ↺ − 16 px

A person was killed when a plane, originating from Canada, crashed in Greenland, the Danish airport authority Naviair announced on Monday.

The aircraft, which carried only one person, disappeared from radar on Saturday while flying over the island of Sermitsiaq, north of Greenland’s capital Nuuk, Naviair said over the weekend, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

“This morning, the crash site has been located, and unfortunately, there are no survivors,” the airport authority said in a statement.

According to Greenlandic media, the site of the accident had been identified after the weekend’s fog had lifted.

“The plane was found on the Sermitsiaq mountain, but at a location that is currently inaccessible location, which makes it difficult for the authorities to take further action at this time,” Brian Thomsen of the Greenlandic police, told local newspaper Sermitsiaq.

Authorities have not released any information about the identity of the victim.

